Meet Motswana featured in “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” Season 2

The year 2019 has been an amazing one for Mpho Merriweather who has officially joined the cast of one of South Africa’s leading reality TV shows, “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg.” Merriweather made her debut on the show last Friday at 7pm on 1Magic. The free-spirited Molepolole-born, UK-raised mother of five is a chic wife, an Afropunk project manager and a trained jewellery designer. Here’s one Motswana woman who is the life of the party and a global nomad.

Always in pursuit of life’s next journey experiential, this reality TV debutante has throughout the years been involved in an extensive spectrum of vocations ranging from journalism and education to entertainment and entrepreneurship. Merriweather believes that her fortune in life is to travel and experience the world. From a village in Botswana to the golden city lights of ‘Egoli’, she is one to look out for.

Known for her charisma, determination and creativity, Merriweather was adopted in her early childhood and raised in a multi-cultural environment with a worldly and dynamic outlook. So it was no surprise that she would lead in the art and design industry, becoming Botswana’s first female jewellery designer for De Beers.

“The Real Housewives of Johannesburg Season 2” chronicles the lives of seven enviably wealthy Jozi women as they negotiate life as family women, businesswomen and friends.

Get ready for inaugural Jwaneng Wine Expo

Wine lovers are in for a treat at the inaugural Jwaneng Wine Expo that is slated for Saturday 30 November 2019 at Debswana Club in Jwaneng. The event will bring together three big wine companies, namely Lengau Wine Company, Distell and Fine Brands to feature 16 wine brands. The main aim of the wine expo is to bring a lifestyle event and promote Food & Wine Tourism to the diamond mining town of Jwaneng. The organisers intend to this an annual event on Botswana’s calendar.

Award winning band Sereetsi & The Natives will serenade attendees with their world-class performance and folk jazz music. Wine enthusiasts are reminded to bring their dancing shoes as DJ Clause will be on the decks but camp chairs will prove handy when they settle down for a picnic later in the day. Patrons are free to come out in their free style summer apparel for the show.

A P200 ticket gets patrons entry to the event, a complimentary branded wine tasting glass, 12 wine tasting coupons, one bottled water, and cheese and biltong tasting. A cash bar and a food stall will be available within the venue. A P500 single VIP ticket grants entrance to the VIP Lounge, a complimentary branded wine tasting glass, 15 wine tasting coupons, two bottles of water, as well as cheese and biltong tasting, welcome bubbly, Buffet snacks, lunch, dedicated waiter service, full bar sales at VIP lounge for Wines and other beverages and a VIP Parking sticker. The P4 500 package is for 10 people. Package includes entrance to the VIP Lounge, a complimentary branded Wine Tasting glass per person, 20 wine tasting coupons per person, 2 bottles of water, cheese tasting and biltong tasting, a seat at the VIP lounge, Welcome bubbly, Buffet snacks and Dinner. Dedicated waiter service. VIP Parking sticker.