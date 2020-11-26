Men and Boys for Gender Equality To Launch GBV Activism Awards

After Monna Tia, the men and the boys will bestow awards on the best of them across a field of activitie

As part of Men and Boys for Gender Equality’s (MBGE) commitment to the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) and a means of clamping down on the rising statistics of the scourge, the organization has announced bestowal of GBV Activism Awards to deserving heroes.

MBGE says the idea is to encourage members of the public, particularly men and boys, to educate their communities about GBV and to promote healthy lifestyles for women, men and children as a means of bringing the scourge to an end.

These awards will also be a part of the organization’s efforts to call attention to the annual 16 Days of Activism Against GBV that will start from 25 November to 10 December 10 this year. The award ceremony will be held after the commemoration and will recognize individuals, groups, companies, Non-Governmental Organizations, government departments and donors.

MBGE also runs a campaign called MONNA TIA where influential men have been selected as ambassadors in the struggle to end GBV. These men will also have awards bestowed on them in recognition of work for ending GBV. The initiative is therefore open to this broad spectrum for participation.

Entrants will submit different activities within their communities documented in photographs or videos. The work of the entrants will be shared on the organization’s social media platforms and the entrants will be given a short code for use by members of the public to vote for them through the organization’s SMS Line 16639 for P2 per sms. The competition will run throughout the 16 Days of Activism.

AWARDS CATEGORIES

BEST GOVERNMENT DEPARTMENT

This award will be awarded to any government department which has demonstrated best practices in responding to Gender Based Violence. Nominees include clinics and police stations among others.

BEST SOCIAL CLUB

Social clubs include Sunday soccer teams and metshelo.

BEST INDIVIDUAL

Individual efforts include activities from people not necessarily attached to organizations. Prospective nominees include activists and MONNA TIA Campaign Ambassadors.

BEST CORPORATE/COMPANY

This category is for companies that have contributed to elimination of GBV either through their Corporate Social Initiatives or sponsorships of GBV-related activities.

BEST IN ARTS

This includes the performing and visual arts in song, short documentaries, paintings and sculptures.

BEST RELIGIOUS INSTITUTION

This category is open to institutions from all the religions practiced in Botswana.

BEST MEDIA HOUSE

This category is open to media houses in print, television and online.

BEST LOCAL AUTHORITY

This category is open to all local authorities across Botswana.

BEST FEMINIST ORGANISATION/MOVEMENT

This category is for women’s rights organizations and movements in Botswana.

BEST LEADERSHIP

This includes political, cultural and religious leaders.

BEST VILLAGE INITIATIVE

This award will be awarded to the best initiative implemented at village level.

BEST COMMUNITY INITIATIVE

This award will be awarded to the best initiative implemented at community level.

BEST SETTLEMENT INITIATIVE

This award will be awarded to the best initiative implemented at settlement level.