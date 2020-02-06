Molapo Eats Shows Love To Local Entrepreneurs

Molapo Eats brought yet another edition of its all local, colourful market held on February 2nd, gathering local entrepreneurs under one roof every first Sunday of the month at the Stanbic Bank Piazza. The market aims to nurture the buying power of local products by creating a platform for entrepreneurs accessible to the public.

This edition was about showing love to various local products in line with the celebrated month of love. “The running theme for the February market became ‘show love to your local businesses’ centred on Valentine’s Day. We want Batswana to appreciate and support their entrepreneurs at this exciting platform. From culinary delights, beauty products, paintings to locally made shoes and produce, we want to cater to everyone’s taste and interests, and seeing that February is the month of love, gifting a loved one local products adds a special touch,” said event coordinator Lefika Bantsi

Each month, Molapo Eats allows our community of entrepreneurs to creatively express the unique attributes of their businesses, while also allowing them to emphasize their offering, to promote and advertise themselves as well as network with customers and other entrepreneurs in a vibrant manner that is inclusive of the young and the old.

“Molapo Eats continues to be our way of shedding the spotlight on the various SMMEs we have in Botswana. We are more than pleased to continue supporting this initiative that intends to give local enterprises the boost and visibility they need, especially in light of high unemployment rates and other challenges they face, ” stated Luc Vandercasteele, Molapo Crossing Managing Director.

As part of their growth model, the event will be rolling out other avenues to assist businesses as the year unfolds. “We look forward to collaborating with other initiatives and conceptual events that aim to uplift the SMME community in Botswana,” added Bantsi.