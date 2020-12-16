Mpho Sebina And Major League Djs Team Up On Fire Track “Dinaledi”

The songstress has also dropped a new album titled “Lora”

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

What started off as a Twitter conversation between South Africa’s Major League twin DJs and Motswana songstress Mpho Sebina has produced a hit festive song called “Dinaledi” that has become a chart-busting anthem across streaming sites.

Dinaledi is taken off the celebrated musical twins Bandile and Banele Mbere’s 31-track album, Pianochella. “Major League DJs tweeted that they would like to work with me one day. I then reached out to them to send something during the lockdown and ‘Dinaledi’ was born,” Sebina explains.

The Dinaledi music video was officially released last weekend alongside the Major League deejays’ highly anticipated EP, “What’s the Levol?” Directed by Khaya Bhengu, the video reflects another level of creativity and garnered over 61K views on YouTube in two days.

Dressed in a combination of Setswana and Xhosa traditional attire, Sebina’s vocal prowess is evidenced by the biggest dance and feel-good song climbing to number 4 on Apple Music worldwide in short order. “The song is about missing someone close to your heart but knowing that they are always with you in spirit,” says the songstress.

Sebina made a name for herself on the Afro-soul scene in the past, her music being a fusion of soul, African rhythms and R&B. She has the visuals of “Pula,” which was her latest single before “Dumelang,” that funky mix of soul, hip-hop and R&B. The single was written and recorded in Johannesburg during the COVID-19 lockdown and is the artist’s way of spreading hope during the pandemic.

The “Love’s Light” crooner also recently dropped a music video for “Dumelang,” which means “Hello” in Setswana, on YouTube. The song was set in Nkoyaphiri near Gaborone and did not disappoint with its stunning visuals and her smooth voice that many Batswana have come to love.

Sebina has also revealed to Time Out that she just released her highly anticipated album titled “Lora”. She told Time Out: “I am always working on music and will definitely share the details soon.”