“My African Dream” returns

With the aim of unearthing the next big stars, Botswana’s popular youth talent search competition, My African Dream (MAD), has been revived and is back with a bang. On the judging panel this year, the show will have radio presenter Kgosi Kgosidintsi, who is better known as Dollar Mac, as well as renowned jazz artist Nnunu Ramogotsi and award winning music producer Bangu while TV presenter Peelo Mookodi will handle the proceedings.

However, because of the detestable COVID-19 pandemic, submissions will be made digitally on the My African Dream website where the public will be invited to vote for the Top 16 finalists from which the Top 8 will emerge before final performances of the Top 4 are broadcast live on Btv.

This year the rewards make for an unprecedented cornucopia of prizes. The winner is due for a year-long recording contract with 2-time award winning producer Bangu, Mentorship Marketing and Advertising Management, a cash prize of P50 000, a brand new Haval vehicle and accommodation vouchers from Cresta and CBH Group, among others.

But there will be something for everyone because contestants will benefit from a platform to build social human capital to augment their growth as artists through MAD Entrepreneur Workshops throughout the show. Industry leaders have been roped in with the help of Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture while Footprints Advertising will contribute to the mentorship programme.

Speaking at the launch of the nationwide talent search last week, MAD 2020 team leader Losika Seboni noted the great impact that My African Dream National Talent Search has had on the growth of the arts and performance sector in Botswana. The talent search has been geared towards cultivation of art through music, dance and performance, he added.

Since 1996, the show has given thousands of Batswana youth a platform to express themselves, resulting in emergence of icons such as ATI, Han C, Samantha Mogwe, Moonga Kay, Amanandos and Rosemary. “It is with this (in mind) that the team saw it fit to bring the talent search back and bring on board long-term partners of the show such as Mascom and Nafprop alongside new partners to enhance the show and give it better quality and value,” Seboni said.

Representing Mascom at the launch, Shimboy Kgosiemang said the cellphone service provider has always been always encouraged growth of the performing arts in Botswana by being a headline sponsor and enhancing initiatives and events over the years.

The public is invited to register and make submissions for My African Dream 2020 from 18 November 2020 through the MAD website.