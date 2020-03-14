ReMoTeng reflects 28 years of MultiChoice Botswana

Photographer Batho Motlhake has captured the entire journey in stills

gazette reporter

After successfully introducing next generation TV to Botswana 28 years ago, MultiChoice Botswana gathered its stakeholders at Thapong Visual Arts Centre at the Village in Gaborone to reflect and celebrate the milestones achieved over the years last week. Among their many milestones, Multichoice Botswana impacted the lives of Batswana from all walks of life, including creatives.

Speaking on how the opportunity to be at the helm of the first locally produced reality TV show impacted his business and created a spin-off effect for him and the young creatives he employs, Onkabetse Reikeletseng of Motion Blur commented: “Producing and filming ‘Date My Family Botswana’ was one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my career. I had to learn quickly what it takes to create content that could take Botswana to the rest of the region. Words cannot express how much I learned from this experience, how grateful I am for how it advanced my career and how it ignited a fire in those that I refer to as my team members.”

Other speakers included Serena Mmifinyana, the Class of 2018 alumni of the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy in Lusaka, Zambia and Carol Kgafela, a passionate DStv subscriber who detailed how her TV time with DStv has become an integral part of her life.

The MultiChoice Botswana Story event also featured a locally curated art exhibition that featured pictures taken by photographer Batho Motlhake that detailed the 28-year journey that MultiChoice Botswana has been on. The title of the exhibition was aptly called #ReMoTeng.

MultiChoice Botswana’s Managing Director, Katlego Arnone, took guests through this visual journey. “I can only say that I truly hope our people, the people of Botswana, are cognisant of how passionate we are about being a Botswana brand,” she said. “We have a saying that we live by and it’s ‘Re Mo Teng.’ This saying is what keeps us going every day in doing our part to show how committed we are to enriching the lives of Batswana.”