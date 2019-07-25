Renault- ‘The modern Renaissance’

Leruo Mophuting

In an era where a variety of motor-vehicle brands are flooding Botswana streets, yet another new brand has resurfaced, bringing with it a range of cars that are expected to make a mark in the automobile space.

The Renault range of cars, passionately pronounced, ‘Reno’, could soon be a force to reckon with.

The ‘reno’ automotive company is the tenth biggest automaker in the world by production volume. It is the number one selling vehicle in its place of origin, France.

Moreover, Renault is one of the most well known brands in the United Kingdom (UK). It’s style of automobiles exhibit adventurous features, coupled with comfort and technology, yet the cars are very polite to the pocket.

The Renault cars are built to cater for all customer needs. They come in different types suitable for families or any other customer need. Some of these types are the stylish hatchbacks, Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPVs) and Special Utility Vehicles (SUVs).

Contrary to what you may think, most of the Renault vehicle range offers more than just a visual awe! Underneath the hood sits a well built engine that delivers – without feeling heavy on the takeoff or uphill ascend, at an impressively economic fuel consumption rate.

The Renault has made available, vehicles from all the range depending on what you want, It ranges from;

The flagship SUV- Koleos

The re-styled 4×4 – Duster

The mini SUV- Captur

The mid-size – Megane

The hot minihatch – Clio

The Crossover – Kwid

The two workhorses – the Smaller Kangoo and the larger Trafic

A noticeable change is that the entire range has also been upgraded with soft-touch materials on the dashboard and an upgraded touch screen infotainment system that is easy to operate and have android Auto and Apple Carplay!

With Auto manufacturers within these segments rapidly pushing prices, it is a breath of fresh air to see that there is still value to be found in the Renault without compromising on features and not feeling as if you are downgrading. Renault is a great car that is both spec savvy and practically good- with a good service plan and a (5) Five year 150 000Km warranty.