STANBIC BANK ACCELER8 CONTINUES TO EMPOWER BOTSWANA’S YOUTH CREATIVES

Stanbic Bank Botswana continues to show its commitment towards changing the Youth Employability and Entrepreneurship narrative in Botswana, through the AcceleR8. The co-working space will host a virtual book launch through Facebook Live on the 8th of September 2020, with a third offering from local author, Kagiso Madibana, titled Queen of Mayhem.

Madibana is a part of the platform’s acceleration programme, with investment and support being made towards her entrepreneurial potential.

Said Stanbic Bank Botswana Head of AcceleR8, Larona Makgoeng, “Stanbic Bank Botswana AcceleR8 offers coaching, mentorship and advisory on access to markets and funding. Through the acceleration programme, which Kagiso is a part of, we are assisting existing business in realising their true growth potential. Furthermore, we provide business counsel and other relevant business support interventions for their growth and expansion. We are very proud of the work which Kagiso has been doing over the years and we want to play our part in nurturing her dreams and turning them into reality.”

Speaking ahead of the launch, author, Kagiso Madibana said, “I am very excited to share a project that is very close to my heart and to have the incredible support and encouragement from Stanbic Bank and AcceleR8, through this journey.”

This is certainly a relationship I wish to see grow from strength to strength. As an Incubatee, I wish to encourage other young entrepreneurs to tap into the opportunities which are available to them as we all have a responsibility towards the growth and prosperity of our Nation.”