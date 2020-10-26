Suave Lounge brings elegant dining experience to the city’s culinary scene

This latest eatery has a cellar that takes your palate on a tour with “Wines of the World” as you enjoy panoramic views of the city

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

As its name suggests, elegance takes centre stage at the latest eatery in town, Suave Lounge & Restaurant, located at iTowers North in the Gaborone CBD. With bringing a distinct dining and entertainment experience to the city’s culinary space in mind, the cocktail lounge and steakhouse restaurant targets a mature, discerning demographic with a taste for good food and beverages, a sophisticated ambiance and world-class service.

“Our objective is to give our clients a unique experience based on international standards. This experience is brought to life in our decor, menu, service, and overall ambiance. We had the idea of opening the restaurant before COVID-19 lock downs but were forced to postpone until we officially opened our doors to clients on the 30th of August, ” says Laura Sekwababe, Marketing Coordinator at Suave:

What sets the steakhouse restaurant apart is its objective of showcasing and offering the best of Botswana beef through a creative and well-executed menu complemented by Setswana and international cuisines. It aims to fill a gap in the Gaborone market for a contemporary dining space that caters to both individuals and corporates. The lounge, on the other hand, is an environment for relaxing, connecting and engaging for individuals, groups and corporates.

High up in one of the city’s landmarks that is iTowers, the newly opened restaurant beckons to Gabs’ trendy crowd. The spot is fast becoming a place that people patronize for a stunning view of the city coupled with an equally inviting hospitality. Different vantage points of Suave offer views of Gaborone.

“Suave Lounge is the ideal space for one to relax after a long day or week,” Sekwababe affirms. “It offers three great, exclusive spaces where one can enjoy a quiet drink or a lively catch-up with friends.”

Their main lounge is furnished with the latest styles, textures and colours to create the perfect mood for relaxing and socialising. For sports and lifestyle enthusiasts, the main lounge offers a large screen that gives a great viewing experience for key shows and events.

The private lounge is a smaller space that offers privacy for intimate groups of not more than 10. This room is equipped with sound and visual tech to create an exclusive mood. The private lounge is fully serviced by a bar and a kitchen. This room is ideal for private sessions for both individual and corporate clients.

“Our deck offers breathtaking views of Botswana’s world-famous golden sunsets as patrons enjoy refreshing cocktails and scrumptious nibbles from our kitchen,” says Sekwababe.

One of the features that stand out is their “Wines of the World” cellar. The cellar is a central feature of the lounge and offers a selection of wine and champagne from around the world. For the wine connoisseur, this is the perfect space to take your mind and your palette on a journey around the world. All the guests, including the restaurant diners, can enjoy tours of the wine cellar.

Sekwababe explains: “The restaurant has a seating capacity of 56, the lounge 66. Both spaces are open for private and corporate bookings for groups up to 50 people, taking into account COVID-19 protocols.”