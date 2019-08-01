The all new 2019 Renault Megane

Leruo Mophuting

A car brand that is regarded as ‘relatively quiet’ has hit the market with a newly defined style and sophistication. The new 2019 Renault Megane – is certainly a great leap from the previous model.

The fourth-generation Renault Megane exhibits a bold and new classy look. The kind that makes this five door, to easily be mistaken to a three door hatchback. It comes with a huge array of technology as well as great looks! On the outside, the Megane is recognisable with the large signature logo in the frontend, with chrome hints around the air intakes (that are actually real). The front grille is beautifully contoured around the awesome Megane signature headlights (with C-shaped daytime running lights), that further accentuates its good looks.

When you get to drive the Megane, it packs all the essentials a driver would need, with a comfortable, composed ride and a handling balance not inclined to unnecessary sportiness. That’s not to say it’s dull, though; it’s simple and classy to drive, and a solid base for a future racier Megane sport versions.

The Megane is available in the following models, 1.2-litre TCe which is possibly enough for most, and in the diesel range there is the 128bhp 1.6 dCi that would appeal to drivers who want a car offering punchy performance and a claimed 70.6mpg, though a 108bhp 1.5 dCi offers a 76.4mpg, twinned with meagre 96g/km CO2 emissions.

All this power is superbly handled by Renault’s new four-wheel steering system, dubbed 4Control by the company. So at low speeds, it turns the rear wheels in the opposite direction to those at the front, making it easier to manoeuvre and more agile in tight corners. Above 80kph, the front and rear wheels angle in the same direction, boosting stability – and therefore confidence – in faster corners.

The Megane also offers an impressive interior, with a digital instrument cluster(speedometer), soft-touch material. In the centre of the dashboard is a choice of a portrait or landscape orientated infotainment system that comes richly packed with all the bells and whistles including Apple Car play, a nice, chunky steering wheel with good grip. On top of that, the supportive seats are extremely comfortable and offer a low, sporty seating position, which doesn’t sacrifice visibility.

In short I feel the Renault Megane is certainly a hot hatch to watch out for, it not only offers a good balance of practicality and useable performance, but also good looks and at a highly attractive price tag.