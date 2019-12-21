Vee, La Timmy make history at “Fill Up Bafokeng”

First-ever Batswana to perform at the event

Vee led an impromptu ‘train’ around the stadium

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Botswana artists Odirile Sento (Vee Mampeezy) and Timothy Sabuta (La Timmy) emerged as some of the highlights of Cassper Nyovest’s Fill Up Royal Bafokeng concert that rocked Rustenburg, South Africa on Sunday.

Although the event failed to sell out, the show was such a success that founder Cassper Nyovest, real name Refilwe Phoolo, is not complaining at all because at least more than 10 000 revellers ‘Filled Up’ the stadium.

Opening Vee’s set was La Timmy who instantly had the crowd on its feet from behind the decks. As energetic as ever, La Timmy would later go on to centre stage to entertain with his awesome dance moves.

Vee, decked in all white, later got on the stage to offer what he had for the day. In the limited time he was looted, he had the crowd moving and singing to his songs like “I do.” In the course of his performance, Botswana’s kwaito-kwasa sensation belted out the popular hymn “Joko Ya Hao” in acapella style that got the revellers singing along.

They did the same with ‘Dumalana’ with such gusto that one would have thought Vee was performing in his native Botswana, proving right the adage that music is a universal language. Vee completely stole the show when he jumped into the crowd and began running around the stadium, with some of fans in tow.

Vee and La Timmy are the first Batswana artists to perform at this show that is ranked among the Top 10 biggest musical events in the world. Botswana was also well represented in the crowd, Botswana flags from sections of the crowd frequently appearerd on the big screen.