Vee to perform at Fill Up Bafokeng

Becomes the first Motswana to perform at the event

Vee and Cassper working on a collaboration

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Local kwaito-kwasa star, Odirile Sento, popularly known as Vee Mampeezy, is set to become the first-ever Motswana artist to perform at Cassper Nyovest’s next Fill Up concert that is billed for December 15 in Rustenburg in South Africa.

But something even bigger than the big stage is in the offing for Vee because a collaboration between the two is just over the horizon.

Speaking to the media in Gaborone over the weekend, Vee said he was delighted and honoured by his invitation to an event of such magnitude. “I am excited and it is an honour that Cassper decided to put me on,” he said. “The fact that he has decided to include me in the line up is a message to Batswana that he recognises and appreciates the support he gets from them.”

The “Doc Shebeleza” hit-maker returned the favour of praise. “Vee has always been supportive of me even during my early days in the industry,” said Cassper. “He hasn’t changed. The problem is that being a superstar, you don’t talk to people as regularly as you used to. But not Vee; he has never felt that way and I appreciate that so much.”

Time Out has also been informed that Vee and Cassper are working on a collaboration that is aimed for release before the year is out. This would not the first time that the two would have worked together, having done so for a track called “Charger” in 2014. But Vee was rather hedging regarding this. “What I can confirm is that there are a lot of things that we will be working on,” he said. “I cannot reveal much at the moment.”

The South African rapper has in the past hinted at the prospect of having one of his Fill Up concerts outside South Africa, saying Botswana was the most likely choice, given the amount of support he enjoys here. Even so, he pointed out that doing such a show would be dependent on availability of sponsors and other resources.

The Fill Up concert started in 2015 when it attracted well over 20 000 revellers and was soon listed among the world’s top 10 biggest events.