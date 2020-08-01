19 000 PEOPLE ARRESTED FOR VIOLATING COVID-19 PROTOCOLS TO DATE
The Botswana Police Services (BPS) has arrested over 19 000 people nationwide for violating COVID-19 protocols and regulations.
According BPS spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube, the arrests were made between April 2 and July 30, 2020.
Below are the arrests statistics:
*Unlawful movement of persons; 12 158
*Unlawful gathering of more than two people; 223
*Failure to wear face masks in public areas; 6 051
*Violation of liquor sale conditions; 136
*Drinking liquor in a prohibited area; 733
Total : 19 301