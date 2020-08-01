Home»News»19 000 PEOPLE ARRESTED FOR VIOLATING COVID-19 PROTOCOLS TO DATE

19 000 PEOPLE ARRESTED FOR VIOLATING COVID-19 PROTOCOLS TO DATE

/ / 40
0
Shares
Pinterest WhatsApp

The Botswana Police Services (BPS) has arrested over 19 000 people nationwide for violating COVID-19 protocols and regulations.

According BPS spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube, the arrests were made between April 2 and July 30, 2020.

Below are the arrests statistics:

*Unlawful movement of persons; 12 158

*Unlawful gathering of more than two people; 223

*Failure to wear face masks in public areas; 6 051

*Violation of liquor sale conditions; 136

*Drinking liquor in a prohibited area; 733

Total : 19 301

Tags:
Previous post

IAS APPLAUDED FOR ITS INTERNATIONAL ACCREDITATION

Next post

WILDERNESS DONATES CARNIVORE-RESISTANT KRAAL TO DAMARALAND COMMUNITY

Related Posts