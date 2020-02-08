2019 BGCSE results show a slight improvement -BEC

Public urged to desist from sharing the results through social media

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana Examinations Council (BEC) yesterday (Monday) released the 2019 Botswana General Certificate for Secondary Education (BGCSE) examination results.

According to a statement from BEC a total of 36 508 candidates wrote the 2019 examination showing an increase of 12.4% in candidature compared to the 2018 cohort of 32 470. There were 14 670 (40.18%) male candidates and 21 838 (59.82%) female candidates.

BEC further stipulates that, for government schools, this year the proportion of candidates obtaining Grade G or better in six syllabuses is 97.64% compared to 97.98% in 2018, while the proportion of candidates obtaining Grade E or better is 64.87% compared to 61.31% in 2018. At credit grades (C or better), the proportion of candidates is 20.95% compared to 19.29% in 2018. This performance according to BEC shows a significant improvement of 3.56% at Grade E or better while it remains at the same level for Grade G or better and Grade C or better.

Speaking during the results release press conference held in Gaborone yesterday, BEC executive secretary Professor Brian Mokopakgosi noted that they have seen improvement for this year’s results. “Improvement does not mean we are where we want to be , it is a comparative expression in the sense that when you look at the 2018 results against the 2019 ones you are able to see that difference/improvement,” he highlighted.

Meanwhile Mokopakgosi have emphasized that his organization does not share the results electronic version through social media and urged those who do so to desist from doing that.

“There are various ways in which results are released: results book version in electronic and hard copy, but it is the electronic one that concerns us the most. We most of the time see the electronic version being published on social media (Whatsapp) yet it contains names of individual candidates which is not our policy,” he said during the BGCSE results release press conference held in Gaborone yesterday (Monday). “Our policy is to ensure that the results become confidential to the candidates. When they appear on social media the nation and parents hold the view that BEC is acting in an unprofessional way.”

Mokopakgosi stated that it is in the interest of BEC to ensure that the results become confidential to the candidates.“That is why we do not even give results access to the parents of candidates,” he said.