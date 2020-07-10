THE FUEL WARS: CONTROL OF THE BILLION PULA FUEL INDUSTRY

The reality is that because foreign owned fuel companies control supply and the entire value chain in the multi-billion pula fuel industry, the government and Batswana can only sit and watch as foreign fuel companies invariably ration supply to Botswana. Staff Writer KEABETSWE NEWEL reports

In simple terms, as long as importation of fuel is left under the control of foreign owned fuel companies, Botswana should forget about security of supply, according to the government owned fuel company, Botswana Oil Limited. However, at BERA, Chief Executive Officer Rose Seretse says the current importation model is just fine. BOL applied for a licence to control importation of fuel a few years ago but BERA shot it down, leaving control of the petroleum industry in the hands of foreign multinationals.

In an in-depth interview with The Botswana Gazette, BOL’s Corporate Relations Manager, Matida Mmipi, says that consolidation of imports by BOL would most importantly allow the country to have an influence on decisions of how and when petroleum products flow into the country. “Currently the country is at the mercy of the (foreign controlled) parent companies of the local international oil companies (IOCs) and they invariably always ration their supply requirements at times of supply disruptions like is the case now,” Mmipi explains.

Moreover, she says, through consolidation of imports, BOL would have the necessary economies of scale to negotiate the best prices for the country, hence establishment of BOL and initial placement at a level of imports above wholesale, retail, and consumer in the local value chain.In addition, the BOL mouthpiece believes consolidation would give BOL the necessary scale and leverage to engage in meaningful negotiations with authorities on the Mozambican and Namibian routes to reduce some of the value chain costs that are not competitive, such as port, transport and other logistics charges.

Botswana currently imports all its fuel requirements (120 million liters monthly) mainly from South Africa, with 90 percent of it done by the foreign controlled IOCs. Through BOL, the government has limited influence.

Currently, two refineries in South Africa have reportedly broken down, which has resulted in supply disruptions. Mmipi reckons that with alternative routes, which BOL could establish once permitted to control the fuel importation, such a situation could have been averted.

Further, Mmipi affirms that consolidation of imports would give BOL the leverage to benefit from economies of scale and negotiate better prices and margins for the country, as opposed to the current market structure where this key strategic activity is done outside the country by the foreign parent companies of the local multinationals. She simply believes that fuel supply could be uninterrupted and even cheaper under importation by BOL.

In Mmipi’s outlook, the benefits derived under such consolidation would be ploughed back into development of storage infrastructure, local and coastal, and introduction of alternative routes and sources of supply. With larger economies of scale, she points out, BOL would have the leverage to reserve certain value chain activities like transport to citizen companies. This would be unlike the current market structure where, for example, foreign registered trucks dominate imports into the country, to the detriment of citizen empowerment.

Not so, says the CEO of BERA, who has her reservations about BOL’s outlook. While The Botswana Gazette tried to solicit an in-depth response from her regarding whether the current importation model has somehow resulted in an inability to avert the current shortage, she was rather evasive. Nevertheless, she explains the current fuel shortage in terms of various factors that she says affect all industry players such as disruption in the supply chain, leading to slow inflow of fuel into the country. “Yes, the current model is sustainable because the risk is spread across several industry players and not just one player,” Seretse says. “It has worked well for us, and generally we do not experience fuel shortages.”

Queried as to why BERA rejected BOL’s proposal to enable BOL to control importation of fuel into Botswana, the CEO of Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority answered that she would rather BOL spoke for itself. BOL had approached BERA to point out that based on the margins at which oil is sold, the savings could be used to develop the country’s oil industry since BOL’s capacity to supply the entire market was also in question. Mmipi maintains to The Botswana Gazette that the notion that BOL storage capacity should directly correlate with the required amount of imports is flawed and is not in touch with how the oil industry works. “We would like to draw your attention to the fact that the local IOCs currently service the entire annual national demand of 1.2 billion litres with their combined storage capacity of 19 million litres,” says Mmipi. “This is less than a third of the total BOL capacity of 62 million litres. Therefore, the assertion that BOL does not have adequate storage capacity is unfounded.”

BOL was expected to bolster its storage capacity through Tshele Hill Fuel Depot, which was envisaged to have capacity for 160 million. It was to be financed through the National Petroleum Fund (NPF), which instead became a slush fund for alleged looters. It is not clear when exactly will Tshele Fuel Depot be complete.

Further, BOL also argued that if all retailers bought fuel from it, citizen start-ups could compete for big contracts and tenders of fuel supply, especially those in the mining industry. At the moment, small citizen companies are not able to compete with international giants like Shell, Puma, Engen, Total and Caltex, which control the entire value chain. BOL says its denial of an exclusive licence by BERA totally crushes BOL’s vision of ensuring security of fuel supply and defeats promotion of active citizen involvement in the petroleum industry. It means that the lucrative industry, which has been controlled by foreign multinationals forever, will always be in the hands of foreigners for as long as BERA maintains its position.

The industry is segregated into three sections, namely importation of petroleum products, transportation of the products and distribution and maintenance. Foreign multinational oil companies control the entire value chain. These are companies like Shell, Engen, Puma, Caltex and Total, which are foreign controlled and mostly held by mother companies in South Africa where their refineries and distribution points are headquartered. Any disruption in their distribution lines in South Africa entirely affects supply into Botswana.

BOL, on the other hand, wanted to be enabled to establish several routes to avert supply disruptions and ensure security of supply even during times like the present one. Instead of the alternative sought by BOL, the highly lucrative industry continues to enrich the foreign multinationals while it remains undeveloped and offers no security of supply.

With Batswana consuming 120 million litres per month, oil companies benefited approximately P78 million in May 2020 as Industry Supply Margins, according to the fuel slate price from BERA. If BOL was given an exclusive import licence, these industry margins, which are just under P80 million every month, could have gone straight to BOL coffers and therefore the government.

This is around P1 billion in a year on average, which, according to Mmipi, would have been used to develop the petroleum industry and to bring more local players into the industry. The denial of an import licence by BERA therefore means that the P78 million in supply margins will continue to go to the foreign multinationals every month.

The foreign multinationals also control the filling stations throughout Botswana, popularly known as ‘dealers’. The foreign owned filling stations procure fuel from their foreign owned parent companies. These dealers, known also as filling stations, make a killing of 76.6 thebe per litre in dealers’ margin. With a monthly consumption of 120 million litres in Botswana, fillings stations made a combined minimum of P91.2 million in May 2020, according to a fuel price slate compiled by BERA. If they continue making that throughout the year, the dealers would then make an aggregate of over P1.1 billion in 2020 alone in margins. Almost all of this money goes to the same foreign multinationals. It is in thus fair to say that foreign multinationals make money in two ways here in Botswana: they benefit from supply margins and from dealers’ margins. This means that in consolidation, the foreign multinationals make almost P2 billion in Botswana.

Trucking companies that transport fuel into Botswana are almost all South African companies, like Fuelogistics and Unitrans. BOL believes that it has the capacity to ensure not only an uninterrupted fuel supply in Botswana, but citizen beneficiation as well. At BOL, Mmipi also acknowledges that the oil industry is complex in nature, hence it requires technical and specialised skills. “However, we also note that the international oil companies operating in Botswana prefer to outsource roles in Finance, Supply and Trading, Operations, Engineering, Health and Safety, Information and Technology to their parent companies outside the country, she says.

“Furthermore, even after operating in Botswana for 100 years, the IOCs continue to hold key roles like Managing Director, Finance Manager and other technical roles. However, we can confirm that BOL has attracted the best local employees from IOCs as well as from other blue-chip companies across the country. Oil Industry skills are therefore not the preserve of IOCs only.

When this is put to her, Seretse at BERA says BOL is free to engage the regulator and resubmit their application if they feel they have not been treated fairly. “At this point in time, it would be wrong for the regulator to make any pronouncements concerning what Botswana Oil has said outside established structures,” she states.