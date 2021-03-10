Sasa Klaas pilot may face critical questions

He may have violated aviation safety laws – expert

Pilot failed to report crash to authorities-Alleged police report

LETLHOGILE MPUANG & LAWRENCE SERETSE

The pilot in command of the four-seater Robinson 44 helicopter that crashed and killed rapper Sarona Motlhagodi, popularly known as Sasa Klaas, could face charges for violating critical aviation laws.

Alleged police report

A police report alleged to have been filed by a cousin of the pilot after the crash confirmed that the pilot took off with Motlhagodi for Xumabee Game Ranch at Western Sandveldt, Sojwe, on 5 March 2021. Motlhagodi sustained multiple injuries, including a broken left thigh, in the crash and was certified deceased upon arrival at Sojwe Clinic while the pilot escaped with minor injuries.

Although investigations into the crash are yet to be concluded, police sources suggest the crash was not due to any helicopter malfunction but pilot error.

Pilot Error?

They say the helicopter took off late (just before or after sunset) from Matsieng airstrip, less than 40 kilometres north of Gaborone. According to their assessment so far, the helicopter was flying over the bush and in the dark at an altitude of minus 1000 feet. It hit a tree with the tail rotor, causing the pilot to lose control and the side step aluminum panel broke, instantly tearing off the passenger seat and throwing Motlhagodi out of the aircraft. The estimated time of incident was 9pm and not 7pm as initially indicated.

More possible violations

Sources further reveal that there was no search and rescue mission prompted by the Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB) because there was no flight plan filed, meaning that the aircraft was outside of the CAAB watch. An aircraft parked outside a controlled airspace is not obliged to file a flight plan.

The Emergency Locater Transmitter (ELT) also failed to activate upon the aircraft crashing on the ground. ELTs are mounted on airplanes and may be activated upon impact or manually using a remote switch and control indicator in the cockpit.

Activation of the ELT triggers an audio alert, and 406-MHz ELTs transmit GPS position for searchand-rescue.

Night flying

It is not clear whether the pilot possesses any night flying ratings. Nonetheless, investigating officers say carrying an SA night flying rating does not automatically mean that one can fly at night unless the pilot possesses an Instrument Rating (IR). This is a pilot rating earned through intensive training focused on flying solely by reference to instruments. Sources say only a small fraction of local PPL and Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) holders possess this rating.

According to the alleged police report, the pilot’s cousin was the initial reporter of the accident while the pilot remained at the farm. Regulation (50) of Aircraft Operations Act states: “A pilot in command shall notify the nearest appropriate authority by the quickest available means of any accident involving the aircraft that results in serious injury or death of any person, or substantial damage to the aircraft or property.”

Investigations continue

The investigations into the crash are being conducted by the Directorate of Accident Investigations at the Ministry of Transport and Communications. The Head of the Directorate, Olefile Moakofi, says he was not in a position to share information with the media at this point. Efforts to reach the pilot have been futile. The General Manager at his office, Air Technology Services, declined on numerous occasions to comment or to

connect these reporters with the pilot. Sasa Klaas pilot may face critical questions