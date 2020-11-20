Absa Bank Botswana Limited donates 10 000 Masks to Students, 3000 Masks to teachers

As part of its Citizenship agenda, Absa Bank Botswana officially handed over personal protective equipment as community relief to the Ministry of Basic Education. The bank’s donation of 10 000 masks to students and 3000 masks to teachers is part of their unwavering commitment to uplift local communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our Citizenship agenda is at the heart of what we do. As Absa Bank Botswana we recognise that our growth is inherently interwoven with that of Botswana and her people. It is based on this belief that as a bank, we are passionate about contributing towards success and sustainable growth of our communities. We have a long-standing relationship with the Ministry of Basic Education and therefore honoured to be here empowering Botswana’s future leaders with the necessary motivation and infrastructure to help promote academic excellence. This is a long term vision, ensuring we educate our youth and support them through their journey,” said Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane Managing Director, Absa Bank Botswana Limited.

Absa Bank Botswana has made a commitment to support the Government of Botswana in addressing the current outbreak of COVID-19 that has in recent times significantly impacted the socio-economic fibre of communities. Through its Citizenship agenda, investing in education remains at the cornerstone of the Bank’s operations. The bank remains dedicated to being more than just a bank but a true partner in the lives of Batswana.

“We hope that our efforts here today will inspire more corporate organisations to get involved as we continue to fight the spread of the pandemic and strive to make a meaningful impact in our communities. As Absa Bank Botswana, we remain committed to play an active role in the communities we operate in and are always seeking for ways we can positively contribute and make a positive impact on people’s lives.” Concluded Pheko-Moshagane.