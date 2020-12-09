Bakang and Co. Freed of all NPF Charges

DPP left threadbare as hardly anything remains in the NPF case

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has once again lost a high profile case in the alleged looting of P250 million from the National Petroleum Fund (NPF).

At Extension II in GAaborone yesterday, Magistrate Kamogelo Mmesi dismissed all charges against Bakang Seretse and his co-accused, among them former head of DISS Isaac Kgosi, the Kebonang brothers and Kenneth Kerekang, for lack of evidence.

The decision acquitted them of 126 charges pertaining to P250m that was allegedly siphoned off the NPF. Magistrate Mmesi said the charges were big, ambiguous and speculative.

Last month, the Lobatse High Court ordered the state to return all properties, cars and cash amounting to P82.2 million to Seretse within 24 hours. In his judgement, Justice Gaolape Ketlogetswe said it was illegal for the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to keep Seretse’s assets for more than 28 days.

Prior to Justice Ketlogetswe’s order, a panel of three High Court judges had dismissed charges against the Kebonang twins, also for lack of evidence.

Less than two weeks ago, Kgosi and Kerekang were acquitted and discharged by the High Court in charges emanating from the same case.

Delivering judgement, Justice Michael Leburu said the state had failed to produce reasonable probable evidence to prosecute Kgosi and that the decision to charge Kgosi and Kerekang was irrational. He ordered the charges against the two men to be set aside.

Kgosi was charged with corruption by public officer and abuse of office.