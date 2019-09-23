Barclays wins Best Bank Governance Award

The Business Vision Awards Programme searches for candidates with outstanding corporate achievements

GAZETTE REPORTER

Recognition of Barclays Bank Botswana with the Best Bank Governance Award by Business Vision, an authoritative international business magazine based in the UK, was announced in London on 30 August 2019.

According to a statement released after the award, Barclays Bank Botswana Limited continues to ensure that its corporate governance, compliance and risk management practices are of world-class standards. The bank is fully committed to upholding strict professionalism and the utmost integrity in all its undertakings. As a listed entity, Barclays Bank Botswana has adopted and adheres to the principles of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) Listings Requirements and the BSE Code of Best Practice on Corporate Governance, says the statement.

The bank is currently working towards compliance with the principles of King IV and is governed by the Absa Group Governance Framework that has been established with the King IV principles and practices in mind. Barclays Bank Botswana has made strong corporate governance its foundation for delivering innovation and sustainable growth across the many sectors in which it operates.

Says Barclays Managing Director Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane: “For us, good corporate governance is a key enabler, and although we remain ahead of legal requirements, we continue to adopt an interactive approach to ensuring adaptation of governance practices across all our business lines. The judges were unanimous, and without hesitation, in declaring Barclays Bank of Botswana as winner of the 2019 award for Best Corporate Governance (Botswana). The award reaffirms our unrelenting commitment towards upholding the high standards of compliance with banking regulations. Barclays continues to provide superior financial solutions to its clients and customers.”

Barclays spokesperson Spencer Moreri has welcomed the award thus: “Our customer-centric focus over the past six decades has resulted in a strong brand and a loyal client base. With a network of 32 branches covering the entire country, Barclays Bank is one of the credible leading financial service providers geared to bringing clients possibilities of life. We have made significant progress towards adopting our parent company name and the separation presents a strategic and operational opportunity to effect improvements for the benefit of our customers.”

“Since its inception, the bank has charted a course that aims for stakeholder engagement in all significant decisions. Barclays’ stakeholder network includes clients and colleagues, shareholders and regulatory boards, and the communities in which it operates. As more non-traditional banks emerge to tend to Botswana’s population of about two million people, Barclays aims for collaboration over competition to maximise the positive impact of a more financially inclusive society.”