The Botswana Defence Force (BDF) in the execution of its mission of defending Botswana’s Territorial Integrity, Sovereignty and National Interests, informs the public about an incident whereby there was an exchange of fire between BDF members and poachers.

The incident occurred on the 21st May 2020 around 0800 hours, in the general area of the Okavango Delta (near Splash areas), where members of a BDF patrol team were involved in an exchange of fire with poachers, resulting in two (2) being killed. As succinctly stated in the past, poachers continue to target endangered species such as rhinos.

Notwithstanding its involvement in anti-poaching operations, the BDF will continue to execute its mission and other assigned tasks, while simultaneously in collaboration with all Batswana, fight a war against the invisible enemy in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BDF therefore, continues to appeal to all Batswana to join its members in fighting COVID-19 through adherence and compliance to the extreme social distancing pronounced by His Excellency the President and Commander in Chief coupled with protocols outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Together we can conquer COVID-19.