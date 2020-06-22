BIUST ADOPTS AN ONLINE TEACHING SYSTEM

The Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) has adopted the use of an online blackboard linked system for and teaching and learning.

The University resumed teaching on Monday 15th June. Director of Communications and Public Affairs Keoagile Rafifing said the new teaching mode is a blend of traditional face-to-face and online teaching in large classes. He said classes with large enrollments will be split into smaller sections to comply with COVID-19 protocols. He added that the spill over sections in any given class will be taught simultaneously using the blackboard linked online system called ‘collaborate’.

Further, he added that in the long term, BIUST will move to full time on-line on campus teaching gradually starting with the academic year 2020/21.

“This will be a new normal for BIUST. In the near future students will no longer have to attend classes physically. Possibilities of using platforms such as zoom, google meet and webex will be explored. Lectures will be recorded and shared with students. Other long term teaching plans will be rolled out in the near future after concluding negotiations with service providers,” he said.