Botswana Minister of Health Dr Lemogang Kwape has just confirmed the 6th

positive case and the patient has been quarantined at Sir Ketumile Masire Hospital. The 27 year old was arriving from Britain onboard Ethiopian Airlines on March 1st.

He started showing signs of infection in March 28th and was first tested in Molepolole’s Scottish Hospital. His results later came back positive. His female companion (27) was also tested in March 1st, 2020 and her results were confirmed positive.

More details to follow.

966 tests

804 negative

6 confirmed cases

156 pending tests

1 death