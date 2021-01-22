BPF Plans to Infiltrate Masisi’s Cabinet

BPF in contact with some ministers

“We are hitting everywhere” – Butale

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) has refined plans to recruit members of President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s cabinet, The Botswana Gazette has established.

Although details are sketchy, this publication understands that the BPF continues to hold talks with several members of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), including some working closely with Presdient Masisi.

BPF president Biggie Butale was tight lipped with details but confirmed that such a plan is affoot. “We will make more announcements as we proceed,” Butale said. “We are hitting everywhere.”

The MP for Mmadinare, Molebatsi Molebatsi, was said to be on verge of joining the BPF last year but was enticed to stay with a cabinet appointment as Assistant Minister of Trade and Industry. Molebatsi is said to be among ministers who remain close to ex-president Ian Khama. It is still unclear which other ministers may be amenable to the BPF but reports suggest that ministers who hold constituencies in the central and northern parts of the country are worried by the rate at which the BPF is gaining traction there.

The BDP held less than 10 constituencies in the central and northern districts before the arrival of the MP for Tonota Pono Moatlhodi and the MP for Shoshong Aubrey Lesaso after both resigned from the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

The BPF has been on an aggressive drive to recruit BDP members in the central and northern districts. Just last week, former minister Moiseraele Goya was among several people who dumped the BDP for the BPF. Other former ministers, among Philip Makgalemele and Nonofo Molefhi, are widely expected to follow him.

Former trade minister Bogolo Kenewendo is also reportedly joining the BPF. Sources suggest that Kenewendo could contest in Boteti West in the 2024 general elections.

Her phone rang unanswered on Tuesday afternoon.