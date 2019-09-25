BPP boycotts its Parliamentary Candidates

Accuses them of undermining the party’s constitution

Mbaakanyi Lenyatso, Mathodi Modisapodi accused of misconduct

Mohwasa accuses media of working with DISS against UDC

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

FRANCISTOWN: The Umbrella for Democratic Party (UDC) contracting partner – the Botswana People’s Party (BPP) says it wants nothing to do with its parliamentary candidates for Francistown West and Tati-East constituency and will not participate in any of their political events ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The decision according to the leadership comes on the backdrop of the recent suspension which the latter disregarded and continued to participate in political events. The BPP recently slapped Francistown West Parliamentary candidate Mbaakanyi Lenyatso as well as Mathodi Modisapodi who is representing of Tati-East constituency with 45 day suspensions. The suspension barred the duo from participating in any political activities.

The candidates are alleged to have disregarded the party position and advocated for some council wards in their respective constituencies to be allocated to the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) and the Botswana National Front (BNF).

However BPP Secretary General Venta Galetshabiwe told The Botswana Gazette that considering the duo’s conduct, the party has resolved to snub all political activities organized by the two candidates.

Galetshabiwe explained that though the BPP informed the UDC leadership about the suspension, to their surprise, the UDC went ahead and launched Modisapodi, an indication that they also disregarded BPP constitution. “These suspended candidates have to understand that the BPP approved their candidacy and recommended them to the UDC. They are still governed by the BPP constitution though they are contesting under the UDC banner. They are still under our control, so they have to respect the party,” Galetshabiwe said.

He added that they cannot associate with members who do not respect the party’s constitution, which is why the party has boycotted them.

Modisapodi who was recently launched by UDC Vice President Dumelang Saleshando is expected to battle it out against Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Dr Douglas Letsholathebe while Lenyatso is facing BDP representative Ignatious Moswaane as well as Alliance for Progressive (AP) candidate Satti Dira Moalosi.

Several efforts to talk to UDC Spokesperson Moeti Mhwasa went futile as he hung the phone on this Reporter. Before hanging up Mohwasa accused the media of being sent by the Directorate of Intelligent and Security Services (DISS) to confront UDC over non issues.