MOBILE OPERATORS WANE AS DEMAND GROWS

Mascom, Orange blame poor services on lockdown

Vow to redeem themselves to frustrated consumers

TEFO PHEAGE

A debate has ensued on social media over who is better between the two leading mobile phone service providers, Orange Botswana and Mascom Wireless, following poor network service from both occasioned by high demand following the lockdown for the Coronavirus.

Most users this week took to social media to express their frustrations with the services. The debate and complaints, most of which were on Botswana consumers Facebook page, accused Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority of being a mere spectator when customers were getting ting a raw deal.

Responding to the complaints, Consumer Watchdog founder, Richard Harriman said the poor service may be due to overload. “I suspect we are seeing massive overload, given the number of people at home instead of at work,” Harriman observed.

Contacted by The Gazette, Tebogo Lebotse-Sebego of Mascom acknowledged that the service provider was currently facing some challenges. “We are aware of the challenges with Internet connectivity that some of our customers might be experiencing,” the Mascom spokesperson said.

Lebotse-Sebego blamed the problems on the lockdown for COVID-19. “The unprecedented state of affairs brought about by the current national crisis has presented challenges which we continue to work on addressing,” she said. “Please be assured that we are working tirelessly to stabilise the network.”

A similar explanation was given by Orange Botswana spokesperson, Lame Madiba, who said the company had tendered an apology to its customers for the poor service. “We are working on restoring and stabilising our services,” she said.

Indeed, Orange Botswana this week sent its customers an SMS apologising for its poor service: “Dear Valued Customer, due to an increase in traffic on the network, some areas are experiencing network issues. Please bear with us as we work to fix this,” it said. Nevertheless, customers continued to accuse the service providers of taking them lightly by not preparing for the challenges which they must have known would arise.