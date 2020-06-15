BTC GIVES AWAY CAR, REWARDS CUSTOMER LOYALTY
Mr. Dan Kapeko has won himself a Toyota Corolla Hatch in the BTC 2020 “Recharge to Win” competition. Handing over the car, BTC Managing Director, Mr. Anthony Masunga, said BTC as an indigenous local company, celebrating 40 years of progress and anchoring the economy, has made an undertaking to reward and thank customers for using its services.
Mr. Masunga said BTC strength is driven by ‘our commitment to living our purpose by ensuring that Batswana Live Connected.” He said, for example, during the lockdown period, many users where appreciative of BTC digital services and that the Company will continue to endear itself to Batswana as a responsible corporate citizen.
An enthusiastic, Mr. Kapeko, who is an essential services worker from Omaweneno, said he was blessed to win such a grand prize. He thanked BTC for the gesture, saying the new car will bring some ease into his life, as he cruises around in style.
The BTC 2020 “Recharge to Win” competition was officially launched on 19th March 2020 and for a customer to be part of the exciting contest, they must recharge with BTC airtime of P30 or more using the following channels; Vouchers, Virtual channels, Bank Top up, Nthope, Mobile APP and SMEGA.
The higher the recharge frequency, the higher the chances of walking away with prizes that include; A) Toyota Corolla Hatch -won by Mr Kapeko (B) Toyota Land Cruiser, (C)Toyota Legend 50 (D) and weekly cash prizes totalling three hundred and twenty thousand Pula (P320,000. 00).