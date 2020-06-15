BTC GIVES AWAY CAR, REWARDS CUSTOMER LOYALTY

Mr. Dan Kapeko has won himself a Toyota Corolla Hatch in the BTC 2020 “Recharge to Win” competition. Handing over the car, BTC Managing Director, Mr. Anthony Masunga, said BTC as an indigenous local company, celebrating 40 years of progress and anchoring the economy, has made an undertaking to reward and thank customers for using its services.

Mr. Masunga said BTC strength is driven by ‘our commitment to living our purpose by ensuring that Batswana Live Connected.” He said, for example, during the lockdown period, many users where appreciative of BTC digital services and that the Company will continue to endear itself to Batswana as a responsible corporate citizen.