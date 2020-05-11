CA SALES DISTRIBUTION EMPLOYEES NARRATE THE SCENE AT THIS MORNING’S COVID-19 CONTACT ALERT

“When we arrived for work this morning, we found some employees gathered outside the CA Sales office gate while others were inside the premises, as we had heard from social networks, about the incident that occurred over the weekend.

We decided to park outside and wait for communication to be conveyed to us by management. As we waited more and more employees came and increased the masses that were waiting outside the gate while a few kept on going inside. A few police officers then came in their van and went in with some of CA Sales Loss Control officers. We waited for a while without anyone saying anything to us.