CAAB records P50m in losses

Auditor General notes firing of officer for misappropriation of cash at SSKIA

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Financial operations of Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB) show a loss of P58.38 million, compared to a restated profit of P43.97 million reported in the previous year, the Auditor General’s Report for 2018/19 indicates.

CAAB’s total income decreased by P57.14 million from a restated P366.89 million to P309.75 million in the previous year. “The composition of the comparative total income indicates that government grant decreased by P69.72 million while revenue earned increased by P12.64 million from the 2018/19 financial year,” the report states.

CAAB’s expenditure increased by 14 percent from a restated P322.9 million in the previous year to P368.1 million in the year under review. “This increase was mainly due to an increase of 16 percent in operating expenses from a restated P99.2 million in the previous year to P122.47 million in the year under review,” says the report. “Employee costs increased by 10 percent from a restated P221 million in the previous year to P243 million in the year under review.”

The Auditor General raises a concern over misappropriation of cash at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport which an audit revealed was not banked intact and timely. The report states that though the amount of the cash was not stated, the officer who was allegedly involved in the misappropriation was summarily dismissed from work.

“The audit revealed that there were instances of alleged misappropriation by one of the revenue officers at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport where cash collected by the officer was not banked intact and timely,” the report says.