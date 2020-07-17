CHILISA ROPED IN AS STATE WITNESS IN MORUPISI CRIMINAL TRIAL

Prominent attorney, Mboki Chilisa of Collins Chilisa Law Firm, appeared today as State witness in the ongoing criminal trial against former Permanent Secretary to the President (PSP)and wife Pinny.

The trial has been adjourned and will continue tomorrow at 0830 hours. The adjournment was meant to allow Chilisa, the State witness to go and check whether there are any court orders made previously, which could help in the trial.

Chilisa will be cross examined by the defence Attorney Busang Manewe.