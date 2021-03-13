CHOPPIES CLARIFICATION ON TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS

Choppies management wishes to clarify and set the record straight on some of the misleading statements appearing in the Gazette Newspaper online relating to possible loss of jobs due to new technology.

The company has in the past announced its engagement of essential technological upgrades to ensure the consistent growth, productivity and efficiency of all our Choppies stores country wide.

These upgrades are meant to improve operational efficiency and to better serve its customers during these challenging times.

Choppies remains committed to ensuring the livelihood of all its employees and preserving jobs. We refute the erroneous allegations that staff are on half salaries.

To date, Choppies employees have received their full salaries accordingly and have maintained their employment despite difficulties posed by covid 19.

