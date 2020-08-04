Coca-Cola Donates US$ 50,000 to Red Cross

Botswana Red Cross Society in partnership with The Coca Cola Foundation will donate food, water supply and hygiene packs worth USD 50 000 (Over P500 000) to vulnerable communities in the Kweneng West District as a response to COVID-19.

The project will entail assisting 500 vulnerable people (in 100 households) with food, hygiene packs and water supply.

Further, the project is aimed at mitigating the effects of COVID-19 on food security, water supply and hygiene at household level. The hygiene packs will be donated to selected community members. It is estimated that donations will be made to 100 households in Kweneng District over a period of two months.