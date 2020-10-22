Court Hears Of Drama As Prosecution Opposes Bail

Only a warning shot retrained a rustic man from terrorising 10 officers

Gazette Reporter

The investigating officer in a case of threat to kill that is before Molepolole Magistrates Court, Constable Orateng Mokokwe, opposed the bail application of the accused, 43-year old Tiroyaone Tujwane, this week.

Tujwane allegedly threatened to kill her late mother’s sister at Boatlaname Village by saying to her: “Wena ke tla a go bolaya, mme fa nka go fosa, o tla tsamaya ka wheel chair (I will kill you, but if I miss you, you’ll be wheelchair-bound).” Tujwane allegedly went to his 65-year old aunt’s home to make this threat.

The accused believes his aunt is responsible for his mother’s death. According to him, his mother would still be in life had his aunt not hooked her up with a certain man. In spite of medical reports showing that his mother died of natural causes, Tujwane believes his mother was killed by her boyfriend whom she had met through his aunt.

Opposing the bail application, Constable Mokokwe said the accused could not be trusted to observe bail conditions because he had resisted arrest. He said upon arriving at the accused’s home, he introduced himself and the police volunteer who accompanied him. Whereupon the accused told them to vacate his place because he had no issues with the police. When Constable Mokokwe tried getting closer to Tujwane, he allegedly attacked him and the police volunteer with a rake, pursuing them for a while as they ran away.

Mokokwe said they went back to the police station and returned with another police officer. However, they were compelled to go back to the police station when they found that in addition to the rake, Tujwane was now also armed with a knife.

Their supervisor then called for back-up from Sojwe from where seven officers came in two squad vehicles, one of the officers armed with a gun. When they arrived at the accused’s place, Tujwane allegedly attacked the officer leading the squad, causing him to turn around and flee. However, the hapless officer tripped and fell, and the accused set upon him with the rake on the right shoulder, injuring him. As the accused made to stab the helpless officer with the knife, the officer with a gun fired a warning shot.

But the accused characterized Constable Mokokwe’s account as lies, saying the officers had found him cleaning his yard. He had only used a rake to protect himself because the officers were armed. Magistrate Kefilwe Resheng will rule on the bail application on 24 November.