COVID-19 hits Letlhakane Senior Secondary

23 students quarantined and awaitresults

Two cases confirmed

Teachers decry students’ careless behaviour

STAFF REPORTER

Confirmation of two positive COVID-19 cases and quarantining of 23 students of Letlhakane Senior Secondary School (LSSS) has sparked panic within the school community and fear that more cases could emerge.

The two positive cases were detected over the weekend from a student and a teacher, spawning fears that the two may have infected other people in the school community before their results turned up positive.

“There is a likelihood that the virus has spread to other students because they interact the whole day in school,” said one source. “Even teachers could be at risk because they also interacted with the positive case of one of them.”

The president of Botswana Sector of Educators Trade Union (BOSETU), Winston Radikolo, has confirmed the emergence of two positive cases and 23 LSSS students being in quarantine. Radikolo raised concern that the behaviour of students and their poor observance of health protocols could aid spreading the virus. “We worry because some students have a tendency of removing their masks, especially when riding in school transport,” the unionist said.

He also expressed concern about what he called “the slow response of the health authorities” when a positive case is detected at a learning institution.

The Coordinator of the COVID-19 Task Force, Dr Kereng Masupu, was yet to respond to a Gazette questionnaire yesterday (Tuesday).