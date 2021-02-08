Covid-19 Patients In Matsiloje Decry Poor Conditions

Gazette Reporter

COVID-19 patients in quarantine at a centre in Matsiloje are complaining of poor healthcare standards and are crying out for improvement, The Botswana Gazette has established.

The patients, who prefer anonymity, say their basic healthcare needs like oxygen and water are not being met and wonder how the place was chosen as a quarantine site.

“Being here alone is a disaster that could worsen our wellbeing,” said one patient. “Our expectation was that we are quarantined to be provided with good healthcare but there is

nothing of that sort. For us to get medication, we have to approach health authorities at their site. Mind you, some among us are critically ill. For the patients to survive the hardships and difficult quarantine situation, they have to be mentally strong.”

According to the patients, the critically ill who need life support are taken to Ntshe Clinic in Francistown. “When a patient becomes critically ill, they are transported to Francistown for further medical attention like life support,” said another patient.

“But sometimes transport is not readily available and the patients have to wait until it is available. This is a disturbing situation because a patient’s condition could deteriorate while waiting for transport.”

Despite his promise to respond to this publican’s enquiries, the Acting Coordinator of the District Health Management Team (DHMT) for Francistown, Ndolo Mingo, had not done so at the time of going to press.