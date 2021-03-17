DCEC chief reports P100bn audio leaks to police

Katlholo confirms reporting to the police

Says he did not consult DPP, DISS

Finger-pointing reportedly continues

TEFO PHEAGE

The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crimes (DCEC) has confirmed reporting the recent leaking of an audio recording of a meeting of top prosecutors, investigators and DISS agents purportedly to exchange notes and chart a course to further investigations in the P100 billion case to the police.

The leaked audio, which has since been widely reported in mainstream media after going viral on social media, also laid bare clefts between DCEC, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Service (DISS) in the high profile matter.

“The matter was reported to the police by myself,” the Director General of DCEC, Tymon Katlholo, told The Botswana Gazette this week. “I think we should all get to the bottom of this because this cannot be allowed at that level. The police will investigate and share their findings. I think it is also fair that we should all also contribute to bringing the culprit to book.”

But sources say Katlholo’s pivot to the police has not stopped mutual suspicions among the three law enforcement agencies and finger-pointing behind closed doors. Differences of opinion are said to be so serious that the three parties hardly consult on the P100 billion case. It is probably this state of affairs that nevertheless prompted Katlholo to go to the police without consulting the DPP and the DISS.

“I did not consult them,” he told The Gazette. “I do not think I should consult to report an illegality to the police. If they wish to report I am certain that they can also do so. I think what we need to be concerned about right now is bringing the culprits to book.”

DISS spokesman Edward Robert says the secret service is in agreement with the views of DCEC on the matter as it recently communicated in a press statement. In the statement, DCEC confirmed authenticity of the leaks and called for an investigation of the matter. The DPP director did not take this publication’s calls.

The leaks have exposed the state as having gone to court to prosecute the P100 billion case, which involves money allegedly stolen from the Bank of Botswana, without a docket of evidence from DCEC. The accused are former President Ian Khama, former DISS director, Isaac Kgosi and DISS agent Welheminah Maswabi who are all currently suing for reputational damage. The cases are currently before the courts.