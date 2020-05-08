DCEC May Be Asked To Probe Covid-19 Corruption

Saleshando accuses ministers of collecting food donations for use as political patronage

Wants allocation of tenders for the supply of food relief investigated

Says COVID-19 corruption is an object lesson for Batswana for voting for the BDP

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

FRANCISTOWN: The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crimes (DCEC) may be asked to investigate corruption in the running of the COVID-19 Relief Fund and tenders for the supply of food relief packages, The Botswana Gazette has established.

According to the Leader of the Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando, there are instances where cabinet ministers have collected donations to the fund in food packages and kept them for themselves. “Why are cabinet ministers collecting the donations?” Saleshando queried.

“These donations are from different companies and are supposed to be channeled to the central relief fund, but some of these ministers are collecting them for use as political patronage. We receive lots of complaints and there are issues with the awarding of tenders for supplying relief food hampers. Even members of the Botswana Democratic Party are not happy and regret that they supported the declaration of a State of Emergency.”

Even so, Saleshando – who is the MP for Maun West, said what is happening is a lesson for Batswana because they voted for the BDP. “It is their choice,” he blurted. “Let them taste their own medicine.” He noted that opposition parties had opposed the declaration of a State of Emergency for fear that such a situation would breed corruption.

DCEC Spokesperson Lentswe Motshoganetsi told this publication that they have received a numerous reports of Abuse of Office and Misappropriation. Motshoganetsi revealed that there are reports that procurement procedures were flawed in the awarding of some tenders.

The Botswana Gazette has also been informed that concerns of inflation of prices on certain services have also reached the Office of the President.

Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration Kabo Morwaeng was unavailable for comment on Tuesday afternoon.