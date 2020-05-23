DCEC PROBES FOOD PACKAGES AS FTWN MAYOR RESURFACES

Small local general dealers replaced by the Mayor of Francistown

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

FRANCISTOWN: Aggrieved suppliers of food relief hampers in the North East District have sought the intervention of the DCEC after their contracts were terminated only to be replaced by the Mayor of Francistown, Godisang Radisigo, The Botswana Gazette has learnt.

They say news of cancellation of their contracts was broken to them by the Deputy Council Secretary of the North East District, Goabaone Molefhe, on Wednesday last week. Super Force General Dealer, Cools Inn, Eloquent Ventures and Phaneroo Investment are among the affected suppliers.

The DCEC has confirmed that it is establishing basic facts in the supply of relief food hampers in the North East District, according to its Public Relations Officer, Lentswe Motshoganetsi.

According to the proprietor of Super Force General Dealer, Mathodi Modisapodi, their Member of Parliament, Dr Douglas Letsholathebe, subsequently confirmed termination of their supply contracts and told them it followed growing concerns about delayed deliveries. The MP also confirmed their replacement by the Mayor of Francistown. “The MP told us that our service was terminated because there was a lot of pressure from the public,” Modisapodi said in an interview.

The Deputy Council Secretary declined to be interviewed by phone, saying he preferred a face-to-face interaction. While the Mayor of Francistown did not answer his phone, the Council Secretary of the North East District, Motshwariemang Matsheka, has dismissed suggestions of foul play and said the right procedure was followed throughout. “I can confirm that we engaged the Mayor’s shop but this was after thorough discussions with both the MP and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Planning,” Matsheka said.

“The ministry authorised us but advised us to consider suppliers within the locality of Tati Siding. We approached two supermarkets in Francistown but they were already engaged in the supply of relief food hampers in the city. The nearest shop was the one owned by the Mayor of Francistown. That is how he was engaged. It has to be noted that we did not terminate the services of the first suppliers but rather that they completed provision of food hampers. I am aware of the DCEC issue but I prefer not to talk about it because it is complicated.”