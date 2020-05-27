Report focuses on tenders

DCEC has received report on misuse of funds

Heads could roll

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is being investigated for corruption and misappropriation of COVID-19 funds, The Botswana Gazette has established. Reliable sources say the probe is at a stage where DCEC is interrogating a MoHW report on the awarding of Covid-19 tenders.

The head of DCEC, Brigadier Joseph Mathambo, has confirmed receiving the report but would not elaborate. Contacting the Minister of Health, Dr Lemogang Kwape elicited an indifferent stance, with the minister saying he was on leave and not aware of such an investigation.

It is understood that the alleged levels of corruption at the Ministry of Health in the advent of the novel coronavirus have upset President Mokgweetsi Masisi. According to sources, and the awarding of COVID-19 supply tenders form the main focus of the probe.

Newspaper reports this week noted two tenders that had already been cancelled. It is believed that a number of ministry staffers are likely to face disciplinary action for corruption.

A statement released by the ministry yesterday (Tuesday) tended to defend the flow of tenders of COVID-19 supplies. “In view of the emergency situation of the pandemic and the increased demand for medical equipment required to fight the pandemic regionally and internationally, the ministry will from time to time directly appoint companies to supply such equipment to enable it to fulfill its commitment of promoting and providing comprehensive, preventative, curative and rehabilitative quality health services to the nation,” said the statement that was signed by the Acting Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Baile Moagi.

The DCEC is said to have received several reports alleging misappropriation, misuse and abuse of office.