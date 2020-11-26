F/town Councillors Want Molale to Resign

Accuse him of reneging on promises and failure to consult• BDP Councillors did not oppose the motion

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

FRANCISTOWN: Councillors here have adopted a resolution calling for the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), Eric Molale, to resign.

Significantly, in an unusual development, councillors of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) did not oppose the motion, hence its successful passing.

According to the mover of the motion, Councillor for Kanana Ward Reuben Ketlhoilwe (BCP), Molale’s working relations with the City Council of Francistown inspired the motion.

Ketlhoilwe told The Botswana Gazette in an interview that their gripe with the Minister Molale is that he does not consult and always does the opposite of what has been agreed at the ministry. “Failure by the minister to consult us also dents our credibility as civic leaders,” he said.

“Molale has to understand that his ministry is responsible for the lives of ordinary Batswana and he therefore needs to take decisions that will not negatively affect them. He should be replaced because he is not right for this ministry.”

Ketlhoilwe added that Molale’s failure to fulfill some of the promises he made during the COVID -19 nationwide lockdown earlier this year is an indication that he cannot lead the ministry. It was shameful for the minister to renege on his promise of another three months of food relief packages that he had made on state media and on agreed payment of COVID-19 Scorpions as Safety Health Officers.

“The Scorpions are one issue that really discredited Molale and his assistant minister,” he asserted. “I am delighted that BDP councillors did not oppose the motion because this is an indication that they too entirely support our call for Molale to resign.”

It is not the first time that Molale’s is facing a call to resign. The MP for Francistown West, Ignatius Moswaane, made a similar call a few months ago, saying Molale had failed the nation. In a letter to President Mokgweetsi Masisi, Moswaane too cited unfulfilled promises.

The minister did not answer his phone or respond to text messages.