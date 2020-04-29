F/Town Mayor Investigated For Covid-19 Food Relief Tender

BDP threatens to take action against Mayor

Town Clerk defends him

Mayor says he declared his interests

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

FRANCISTOWN: The ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) says it will investigate how Francistown City Mayor Godisang Radisigo was awarded a tender to supply COVID-19 Food Relief Packages to the Francistown community, and take action accordingly.

BDP Secretary General Mpho Balopi told The Botswana Gazette in an interview that his party will approach the Mayor, to establish what may have transpired. The involvement of the BDP comes after several complaints that the Mayor may have benefited inappropriately from the tender.

“As the ruling party we strongly believe and have clearly stipulated in our constitution that our role is to ensure that there is justice and equity in the manner we serve the people. We discourage any conduct that could compromise our principles. We also stipulated in our constitution that we want citizen empowerment. We therefore have to be seen to be supporting Batswana,” Balopi said.

In addition, Balopi said those involved in improper practices while in leadership positions have to understand that leadership comes with responsibilities.

“This is why we even discourage Ministers to be involved in procurement. In fact, all BDP leaders should not be fighting for businesses with Batswana,” he added. The BDP SG cautioned, “The law has to be applied on anybody involved in corrupt practices. Further, as the ruling party we will go beyond the law and apply our constitution.”

Balopi further cautioned leaders to desist from doing what the Francistown Mayor did.

Through his company Lwange Investment, the Francistown Mayor won the tender to supply COVID-19 food relief packages at a price of P911.95 per package.

Since last Friday the Mayor could not take phone calls from this reporter, nor respond to several messages sent to him.

Interviewed by one of the online publications the Mayor stated that he has declared his interests and followed the required procedure. Further he said he was not even selfish as he did not tender for the meat supply despite the fact that he also runs butchery. “I gave others an opportunity to supply meat. I did not grab everything for my business,” he told the online publication.

Reached for comment Francistown City Town Clerk Lopang Pule said Radisigo was given the green light to participate in the tender because he declared his assets as per the tender requirements. Further, he also owns a general dealer, which is one of the tender requirements.