FRAUDULENT KAROWE DIAMOND MINE ‘LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE’ AND ‘PURCHASE ORDERS’ IN CIRCULATION

It has been brought to our attention that there are Karowe Diamond Mine ‘Letters of Intent’ and ‘Purchase Orders’ in circulation.

These documents are fraudulent and are not generated by Lucara Botswana, nor are they for our operations situated at the Karowe Diamond Mine in the Letlhakane area.

The use of any of these fraudulent documents by any Company or person is prohibited and is against company policy and procedure. Any advertisement to this effect is a scam.

Lucara Botswana follows a unique Supply Chain Management and Procurement process and any procurement documentation and/or communication will be unique per RFQ, RFP or engagement with suppliers.

Members of the public who may have received these documents and/or may have engaged in payment of monies based on these fraudulent documents are requested to report this matter as follows:

To the Botswana Police Service

Additionally, call the Lucara Botswana Tip-offs Anonymous hotline on the following numbers:

– Orange – 1144

– Mascom 7111 9714

– BTC/Be Mobile 0800 600 644

– Or complete an online form at www.tip-offs.com

Notify us via email lucaradiamonds@bw.tip-offs.com