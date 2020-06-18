FTOWN PHOTOGRAPHERS FACE OFF WITH POLICE

A face off has ensued between Francistown street photographers and the Francistown Central Police Police Station officers.

On Wednesday this week, the photographers were arrested, but they questioned the police on what offence they may have committed.

The youthful photographers were arrested and fined Wednesday this week for allegedly contravening the COVID-19 emergency powers Act.

While CPS Station Commander Lebalang Maniki said the Photographers were charged for contravening the COVID-19 set protocols, they however claimed ignorance to the offence.

Speaking to The Botswana Gazette in an interview this afternoon the Photographers were clueless as to why the police demanded trading licences from them.

” We do not even know why we were fined P200 each,. Even the charge sheet was not availed to us,” said one of the photographers, Augustus Phillimon