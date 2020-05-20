“I am Going nowhere” – Magosi
Magosi unmoved by reports of him leaving DISS soon
LSETLHOGILE MPUANG
Spy Chief Brigadier Peter Magosi has yet to respond to recent reports that he will soon exit the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS). Speaking to The Botswana Gazette in a brief interview, the former head of the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) Military Intelligence (MI) unit said his focus will not be derailed by such reports, but rather remains focused on delivering his mandate.
“I am aware of the specific individuals peddling this false rumour in a hope to cause uncertainty within structures of governance, and particularly in the DIS. I am however not fazed or distracted by this and I continue to be laser focused on achieving the mandate of serving the nation, on its evolving security needs!” the Head of the DISS briefly said.
Reports last week suggested that the country’s head of intelligence would be leaving the spy agency soon following an alleged fallout with President Mokgweetsi Masisi. A well placed source at the Office of the President (OP) told this publication yesterday (Tuesday) that reports of Masisi and Magosi’s alleged fallout are false and largely politically motivated.
A well placed source at the Office of the President (OP) told this publication yesterday (Tuesday) that reports of Masisi and Magosi’s alleged fallout are false and largely politically motivated.
“Magosi and Masisi’s relationship is still intact, it is unfortunate how these rumours are being peddled in the media. Magosi is one of those people who is always in constant communication with the President,” said a source.
“The President has the discretion of choosing who he air travels with, on OK 1. Magosi was one of the first names on that list for the Zimbabwe trip. Why would the President travel with him if the relationship is really bad. Is that consistent with a claim that he will be leaving soon?” he source asked rhetorically.
This publication has also been informed that OP is expected to release a statement stating its position on the allegations, during the week.
IS MAGOSI, MASISI’S BEST OPTION?
Some sources within government and the spy agency are convinced that Magosi remains Masisi’s best, if not the only option to head the spy agency under his reign. It is believed that Masisi believes that Magosi was the only one that has the capability and competency to tame the former DIS Director General Isaac Kgosi, who at his apex had publicly proclaimed that “he reported to no one.”
It is largely believed that Kgosi’s utterances were a clear demonstration of his loyalty to the former and not current Presidency. This seemed to set the tone for the trust and loyalty that seemingly exists between a sitting President and the Director General of the DIS.
“The safety and security of the President is an obstacle matter of national security and this is why it is only H.E who chooses the DG of the DIS. It is not a matter than cant be taken lightly.” said a source at the government enclave.
Quizzed on the claims that Masisi’s decision to let go of Magosi is based on the handling of high profile cases, the source responded that “These are ongoing cases so it would seem to have judged Magosi on them while there are other agencies that work with the DIS and especially as these cases have not been ruled upon, in court. The only case I am aware of that has been ruled on, is China Jiangsu and I’m informed that the State won its arguments at the Court of Appeal.