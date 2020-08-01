IAS APPLAUDED FOR ITS INTERNATIONAL ACCREDITATION
A recent report by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Global Aviation Training, Train Air Plus, reveals that Botswana’s International Aviation Solutions (IAS) remains Africa’s only privately owned flying academy with international recognition.
The report, released last month (As of 23rd July 2020) shows that Africa has a total of 23 aviation academies with international accreditation.
The aviation academies are in Algeria, Botswana, Egypt, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia and Zambia. From the list, only IAS is privately owned.
South Africa has only one academy recognized by ICAO.
An inspector at Civil Aviation Authority Botswana (CAAB) said Train Air Plus represents countries with exceptional academies.