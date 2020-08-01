IAS APPLAUDED FOR ITS INTERNATIONAL ACCREDITATION

A recent report by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Global Aviation Training, Train Air Plus, reveals that Botswana’s International Aviation Solutions (IAS) remains Africa’s only privately owned flying academy with international recognition.

The report, released last month (As of 23rd July 2020) shows that Africa has a total of 23 aviation academies with international accreditation.