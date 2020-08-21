INSUFFICIENT DRUGS AS CENTRAL MEDICAL STORES HIT 35% SUPPLY DEFICIT – AG

“ An examination of the records for the supply of medical supplies from the Central Medical Stores had shown consistent short deliveries in the order of 35% of the quantities ordered, resulting in shortages and insufficient drugs to Athlone Hospital and the surrounding clinics.

The situation at the Athlone Hospital was found to be unsatisfactory in a number of respects as indicated below, among others.This 170-beds hospital has 30 toilet units. At the time of audit, in September 2019, only 4 were working, causing inconvenience to patients.

Two out of 3 x-rays machines had been out of service since January 2019, impacting on service delivery. The compressor in the mortuary was old and was reported to be constantly out of service, creating problems for users.

The dental clinic has 6 dentists and one surgeon, with only one dental chair. This has resulted in long waiting lists. The autoclave supplied by the Ministry has not been brought into use, as it was reportedly unsuitable.” AG- Letebele noted.