Kgafela purges remnants of Nyalala Pilane’s stooges

The Sovereign of BaKgatla sits firmly on the throne as morafe agrees to put a badge of delinquent on ‘dissidents’

The Paramount Chief of BaKgatla-Ba-Ga-Kgafela, Kgosi Kgafela Kgafela II, has closed the year by removing remnants of his ousted nemesis Nyalala Pilane from their perches, further consolidating his grip on the throne in Moruleng.In an end-of-year meeting with the tribe over the weekend that Pilane had failed to interdict through a court order, BaKgatla roundly adopted all proposed resolutions that granted Kgafela unchallenged authority on the tribe and its assets.

Among the resolutions was the structure of Traditional Administration and Traditional Council and expectations of the structures by the morafe (general populace). The meeting also discussed Kgosi Kgafela and his family’s well being following a tumultuous year.

According to sources, other resolutions included investigation and review of the commercial wing and all trusts of Bakgatla-Ba-Ga-Kgafela, removal of all existing trustees from the trusts and appointment of new ones, removal of all existing directors from commercial wings and companies and appointment of new ones, and for all people who have transgressed to be declared delinquents.

The meeting also became an opportunity for Kgosi Kgafela to reflect on the goals, achievements and challenges faced in the past year, sources said. The move was intended to purge dissidents blamed for troubles in the affairs of BaKgatla. Kgosi Kgafela II has been declared the rightful leader of the tribe after he mounted a strong campaign to depose Pilane who has been in control of the administration since holding the fort for Kgosi Kgafela’s late father, Kgosi Linchwe II (1935-2007).