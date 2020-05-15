KGATLENG CLLRS GRANTED THEIR WISH TO SUSPEND COUNCIL SECRETARY
The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has heeded Kgatleng District Councillors’s calls to suspend Council Secretary Mpho Mathe “during the COVID-19 and the State of Emergency period”.
Mathe has been slapped with a suspension letter and has been informed that further details of his suspension will follow while he is at his home.
In a letter addressed to the Minister of Local Government and Rural Developmenta few weeks ago,the Councillors said they have taken this decision for the sake of people they represent and for the sake of progress by their council during this COVID-19 crisis period.
”It is essential that we find new leadership for Kgatleng District Council Administration that restores public trust and confidence in its mandate to serve best the interests of Bakgatla and Batswana in large, especially as we are facing a dangerous virus where people are locked down”
Details to follow.