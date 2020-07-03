LESETLHANE PRIMARY SCHOOL (RAMOTSWA) TEACHER QUARANTINED
A teacher at Lesetlhane Primary School in Ramotswa has been quarantined as a precautionary measure, Coordinator of the Presidential Task Team on COVID-19 Dr Kereng Masupu has said.
According to Masupu the teacher is one of the contacts from the Mogoditshane contact tracing exercise and could not be located for some time.
“Although she is not of high risk, given that the majority of the other contacts from the Mogoditshane exercise tested negative, we decided to quarantine and test her just out of caution,” Masupu told this publication in an interview. “Due to doctor/patient confidentiality, her results will not be communicated publicly.”
Asked on what is going to happen to students, teachers and other people that the teacher had contact with, Masupu responded; “The investigation is still on and the teacher’s results have not been released. It is only then that we can act backwards on others. This is a secondary contact.”