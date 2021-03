Member of Parliament for Nata-Gweta constituency, Paulson Majaga has been acquitted of defilement charges leveled against him by the State.

Nata Magistrate Keabetswe Majuta dismissed the charges against Majaga on the grounds that the state did not provide sufficient evidence and credible witnesses to support their case.

The State has alleged that Majaga defiled an underage girl between September 2019 and May 2020 at Malelejwe cattle post, a settlement on the outskirts of Nata.