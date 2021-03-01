Masisi Is As Fit As A Fiddle –OP

State denies Masisi has kidney problems or any sickness at all

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

President Mokgweetsi Masisi is in good health and does not have any kidney illness, the Press Secretary to the President, Batlhalifi Leagajang has said.

“We have in the past responded to two publications on the same subject and we’d normally refer you to the esponses we gave them,” Leagajang said specifically to The Botswana Gazette.

“However, we have to give a response which we hope will put an end to this speculation. His Excellency is in good health and has no ailment or kidney problems that are a threat to his wellbeing.”

There have been increasing reports that the reason for Masisi’s reduced public appearances are due to poor health and are in accordance with doctors’ advice for him to rest.

Some of the reports had stated that the President has been going to South Africa to see kidney specialists quietly. Speculation has also been rife that kidney dialysis machines have been installed at the State House 2. But Leagajang’s response notwithstanding, it is has been established that Masisi was often hospitalised in South Africa for an undisclosed condition in 2016. His elder brother, Tshelang, succumbed to a kidney condition in 2013.