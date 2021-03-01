Home»News»Investigations»Masisi Is As Fit As A Fiddle –OP

Masisi Is As Fit As A Fiddle –OP

GABORONE 9 October 2020, The president of Botswana Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi officially launches the Gabs City Free wifi facility in Gaborone on 9 October 2020. The service is facilitated by the Gaborone city council with the support from BofINet. Internet users in some areas in the city will get one hour free internet access from Gabz-city free wifi. The mayor of Gaborone Father Maphongo, minister of Minister of Transport and Communications Thulaganyo Segokgo were present among the others during the launch. Masisi delivering his keynote speech during the launch. (Pic:MONIRUL BHUIYAN/PRESS PHOTO)

State denies Masisi has kidney problems or any sickness at all

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

President Mokgweetsi Masisi is in good health and does not have any kidney illness, the Press Secretary to the President, Batlhalifi Leagajang has said.
“We have in the past responded to two publications on the same subject and we’d normally refer you to the esponses we gave them,” Leagajang said specifically to The Botswana Gazette.
“However, we have to give a response which we hope will put an end to this speculation. His Excellency is in good health and has no ailment or kidney problems that are a threat to his wellbeing.”

There have been increasing reports that the reason for Masisi’s reduced public appearances are due to poor health and are in accordance with doctors’ advice for him to rest.

Some of the reports had stated that the President has been going to South Africa to see kidney specialists quietly. Speculation has also been rife that kidney dialysis machines have been installed at the State House 2. But Leagajang’s response notwithstanding, it is has been established that Masisi was often hospitalised in South Africa for an undisclosed condition in 2016. His elder brother, Tshelang, succumbed to a kidney condition in 2013.

